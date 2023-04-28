23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for April 17-21

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of April 17-21.

Ascension Parish:

Kevin Bennett, 913 Maginnis St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence and Violation of a Protective Order. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Trish Bourgeois, 43083 Weber City Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Government Benefit Fraud and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Lucas Green, 13344 Frudge Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 41, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Xavier Wilson, 1140 Madrid Ave. St. Gabriel, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image, Theft of a Firearm, and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Elvin Lopez Urbina, 39226 Sweet Leaf Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Julius Frank, 7461 Strathmore Dr. New Orleans, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Armed Robbery and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.

Avery Louis Jr., 128 Blackwell Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Cornell Rainey Jr., 2525 W Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.