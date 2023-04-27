Two suspects sought in Prairieville armed robbery

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are working to identify two males suspected in an armed robbery at a tobacco shop located on Airline Highway in Prairieville on April 19 at around 10 p.m.

According to a news release, the suspects fled the scene with an estimated $1,500 worth of cash and merchandise in a dark colored sedan.

APSO shared surveillance video footage of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.