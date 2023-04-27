St. John, St. Theresa name Michelle Cornett Mother Seaton Award winner

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle has announced Michelle Cornett as their recipient of the 2023 Mother Seton Award.

The Mother Seton Award is sponsored each year by the Diocesan Home and School Association to honor those individuals whose volunteer service and dedication to home, school, and church have been exemplary. The honoree espouses gospel values and emulates the qualities of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first native-born citizen of the United States to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.

For more than 21 years, Michelle has worked as a surgical nurse at Woman's Hospital. She and her husband and children are active parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. Michelle’s two children attended SJP/STA with her youngest graduating eighth grade this year. She has dedicated thousands of hours of service to both campuses by chairing various school events, filling in as a substitute teacher, volunteering for Copy Corps, serving as the Resident Board Advisory Chair, as well as a fair booth chair. She has made the needs of the schools a priority.

Michelle truly embodies the spirit of St. Elizabeth Seton. We are grateful to her for graciously giving her time and talent to our schools.