Three suspects accused in vehicle break-ins

Staff Report

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Gonzales Police Department, announced three suspects have been developed in relation to several vehicles that were broken into in Lutcher.

According to a news release, deputies and detectives responded to several calls within the Town of Lutcher on April 24 regarding the break-ins.

Through investigation, detectives reportedly learned the property taken in the burglaries were used in Gonzales.

With the help of GPD, video surveillance was collected which assisted in identifying individuals suspected of being involved.

One suspect, 18-year-old Eri'Yonna McKinley of Lutcher, was arrested and charged with three counts of simple burglary of motor vehicles and one count of theft of a firearm.

A second suspect, 30-year-old Roland Lewis of Gramercy, had an arrest warrant issued. Lewis also has active bench warrants for his arrest and is currently out on bond for similar activity last year in the Lutcher and Paulina area, according to the release.

A third suspect, 31-year-old Benzel Q. Young, also from the Lutcher area, faces the same charges along with an additional count of illegal possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies. Young reportedly has an extensive history of similar acts and is currently on probation for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lewis or Young can contact the Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip through the department's app or Nixle.