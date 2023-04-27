Groups deliver Easter gifts to Jackson War Veterans Home

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81, American Legion Post 81, Heirome Gaines Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Thomas Jefferson Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists and Thomas Jefferson Society Children of the American Revolution delivered decorated Easter bags to the Jackson War Veterans Home on April 13. The bags were filled with chips, soft snack cakes, candy and crackers. Other items were delivered as well, including soft drinks, remotes, and grabber tools.