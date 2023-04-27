Ascension Parish receives GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation award

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish finance department has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its most recent budget.

While only a small number of Louisiana parishes, municipalities, and special districts have earned the distinction, this represents Ascension Parish’s 12th year in a row to receive the prestigious award, according to a parish government news release.

According to the GFOA, this award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of the Ascension Parish administration and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, Ascension Parish had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation in areas such as financial structure, capital planning, and effective communication.

“This award is a testament to our Parish government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and sound financial management. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to provide our citizens with a budget that is not only understandable but also reflects their priorities and values,” Parish President Clint Cointment said.

“We are extremely proud to have received this recognition from GFOA for our budget presentation. Itreflects our commitment to accuracy and accountability in our financial management practices, andserves as evidence of the hard work and dedication of our team," said Patrick Goldsmith, Ascension ParishChief Financial Officer.