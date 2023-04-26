Ascension Public Schools announces school leadership appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of Lori VanMoer as Assistant Principal of Pecan Grove Primary, Melissa Zeller as Assistant Principal of Early College Option, and Kristin Hollins as Assistant Principal of APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center.

"It is an honor and privilege to introduce leaders in new positions and those newly starting out in leadership positions. We are grateful and proud of their courage to be ready for these new responsibilities as assistant principals. We know that they will do exceptional work on behalf of the students, teachers, and staff they serve," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

PECAN GROVE PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Lori VanMoer is the new Assistant Principal of Pecan Grove Primary.

Born and raised in Ascension Parish, VanMoer has worked for Ascension Public Schools for the past 24 years. She served as a teacher at Lake Elementary for 21 years, specifically for second, third, fourth, and sixth grades. For the past three years, she served as the Master Teacher for Pecan Grove Primary.

VanMoer earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to help Ms. Champagne lead Pecan Grove Primary to new heights. I appreciate the opportunities she has given me as I have worked for her for the past several years, and adore her and the school," said VanMoer. "I look forward to working every day with the faculty, staff, students, and school community."

She is married to Bruno VanMoer, who is also a teacher at Ascension Public Schools. They are the proud parents of two boys: Andersen and Harrisen.

EARLY COLLEGE OPTION ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Melissa Zeller is the new Assistant Principal of the Early College Option program.

Born and raised in Donaldsonville and a current resident of Gonzales, Zeller has worked in Ascension Public Schools for 22 years. She was a Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) instructor for 16 years, where she served the students at APPLe Digital Academy, East Ascension High, and Gonzales Middle schools. She became a Teacher Coach in 2017 and then Assistant Principal of APPLe in 2018, where she has served for the past five years.

Zeller earned a bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

"Thank you to the Board and Principal Nicole Joesph at Early College. I really look forward to working with her and am super excited. I feel welcomed there, as I have been on the campus. I am looking forward to learning and growing with the students and staff at ECO," said Zeller.

She and her husband, Brad Zeller, have three children: Brandt, Mary Beth, and Brayden.

APPLE DIGITAL ACADEMY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Kristin Hollins is the new Assistant Principal of APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center.

A native of Gonzales and graduate of East Ascension High School, Hollins is a proud product of Ascension Public Schools. A twelve-year educator, she began her teaching career outside of Louisiana and has worked in Ascension Parish since 2013. She served as a teacher and Instructional Coach at Central Middle School, as well as supported multiple schools across the district as a Master Teacher and Administrative Intern.

Hollins earned a bachelor's degree in history with a concentration in secondary education from Louisiana State University (LSU) and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction at LSU.

"Thank you to the Board and Mr. Harry Wright at APPLe Digital Academy. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the students of Ascension Parish," said Hollins. "I want to thank all of the administrators who have served an integral role in my path to this leadership position."

She and her husband, Joshua Hollins, have a daughter named Kiersten Jade.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.