Ascension Public Schools announces Prairieville High School Principal

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Randall "Randy" Loving as Principal of the new Prairieville High School, effective July 1.

The district's fifth high school is currently under construction and will open in Fall 2024, according to a news release.

“I am excited for Prairieville High School as we continue to make progress, not just in construction, but also in the important components that are required to open a new school. Certainly, naming a principal is one of the biggest milestones,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “On a personal level, I am very excited for Randy Loving. He has been a longtime professional colleague in coaching, teaching, and administration. I know he is the right person for this position, and he will work tirelessly to ensure this school is opened in a way the entire school system will be proud of, but, more importantly, in a way that will build a positive experience and culture for the Prairieville High School community.”

A 30-year educator, Loving began his career as a mathematics teacher and coach. He has worked in Ascension Public Schools since 2002, starting at East Ascension High School. In 2007, Loving participated in the Administrative Internship program, which placed him at Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High schools. Later in 2007, he was appointed as an assistant principal of East Ascension High, a position he held for eight years. In 2015, he moved to Dutchtown High School as an assistant principal, and in 2016 he became Associate Principal, his current position for the past seven years.

Loving's extensive academic and athletic experience includes the following responsibilities:

Created a Master Schedule for Freshman Academy,

Conducted Parent Meetings,

Conducted Eighth Grade Orientations,

Oversaw Summer School,

Served as the Administrative Liaison for Athletics,

Facilitated Professional Learning Communities,

Managed the School Crisis Plan,

Oversaw Facilities and Maintenance Needs,

Conducted Grade Level Discipline,

Hired Teachers and Staff for the Freshman Academy,

Supervised Teachers on Duty,

Supported Career and Technical Teachers and Programs,

Served as an Assistant Coach for football, basketball, track, and baseball,

Served as the Head Coach for football and basketball, and

Served as Assistant Athletic Director.

“I am honored and humbled that the Board and hiring committee would consider all my experiences over the past 30 years as a coach, teacher, and administrator to have prepared me for this unique chance to lead Prairieville High School. A special thank you goes to my mentors: Randy Watts, Traci McCorkle, Carli Francois, and Matt Monceaux for investing in me and allowing me to develop skills and grow as a leader so I would be prepared for this position. I believe my career journey has led me to this opportunity and equipped me with a unique skill set to help me work with the leaders of our parish to open a new school. Of course, I must thank my wife and kids for their support and their love through 30 years of teaching and always being there for me,” said Loving. “I look forward to starting to develop Prairieville Pride and build a culture of which the people of Ascension Parish will be proud.”

Loving earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in administration and supervision from Southern University.

He is married to Lisa Loving. They have been married for 29 years and have two children: Kristen, 24, and Peyton, 20.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.