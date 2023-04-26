Around Ascension Parish: Volunteers clean up during Trash Bash

The Ascension Parish Trash Bash was a success as volunteers and sponsors partnered for the Earth Day event.

The event is an annual cleanup effort for both the east and west sides of the parish.

Observed for 53 years, Earth Day is an annual event held April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Parish teams honored

The Ascension Parish Council recognized sports teams for their recent success during the April meeting held in Gonzales.

Methanex seeks rebate

Methanex USA sought close to $16.5 million in rebates from Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program for its $1.3 billion investment in Ascension Parish, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

First announced in 2019, the Geismar methanol plant would support a projected 53 jobs, the company said.

Mystikal's trial delayed

The Ascension Parish trial for rapper Mystikal, which was scheduled to begin in June, has been delayed.

As reported by The Source, the 52-year-old New Orleans-born rapper's new attorney, Tiffany Myles Crosby, requested the delay due to needing more time.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has been charged with first-degree rape among nine other charges after being arrested at his Prairieville home following an alleged rape in July 2022.

Tyler is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21 in Gonzales, according to a report in the Times-Picayune.

CF Industries announces renewable energy venture

CF Industries Holdings, the world’s largest producer of ammonia which operates a complex on the west side of Ascension Parish near Donaldsonville, and NextEra Energy Resources LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a leader in battery storage, announced a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU is for a joint venture to develop a zero-carbon-intensity hydrogen project at CF Industries’ Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma.

