Mary Bird Perkins names Ryan Houston administrator for Gonzales location

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has named Ryan Houston as Cancer Programs Administrator for community sites. In this role, Houston will oversee the Gonzales, Houma, and Natchez Cancer Center locations.

Houston brings extensive experience to the role, serving as the administrator of the Gonzales location since 2019. Before joining the Cancer Center, he worked as a senior radiation therapist at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, where he was named Radiation Therapist of the Year in 2013.

“Ryan’s experience in leading and growing our community site in Gonzales, along with his investment in the surrounding community makes him the right person to lead and help grow our community sites in Louisiana and southwest Mississippi,” said Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer, Mary Bird Perkins Center. “This move enhances cancer care for patients across our geography, creating pathways to reach more communities with expanded services and surrounding patients and their loved ones with supportive programs. By regionalizing our resources, more communities in our network will be able to access leading-edge technology and nationally recognized research options.”

Houston received a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He received a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and an Associate of Science in Radiation Therapy from Galveston College.

Houston is an active member of the Rotary Club of East Ascension and the Gonzales Area Foundation, where he works with the group to support a comprehensive survivorship program. He is also a 2020 graduate of Leadership Ascension. He is affiliated with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, and the Louisiana State Radiologic Technology Board of Examiners.

“I’m excited to apply my experience and expertise to this new role,” said Houston. “Every one of our community locations has built a strong foundation of excellence and high-quality service. I look forward to working with our dedicated teams to ensure that our sites not only meet these patient expectations, but they continue to drive increased innovation, patient education, and community outreach.”