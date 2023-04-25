Ascension Public Schools honors Support Personnel of the Year for 2022-23

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2022-23.

The top employees were selected by their respective school peers. On April 25, all honorees will be recognized at 5:30 p.m. before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at Bluff Middle School, where the district will also recognize the following level winners: Lakeside Primary's Sherri Villar as Primary School Support Person of the Year, Gonzales Middle's Jacquelyn Warren as Middle School Support Person of the Year, and St. Amant High's Paula Gayden as the High School Support Person of the Year.

"Our support employees perform essential duties that contribute each and every day to our overall purpose of ensuring that students leave us one day, equipped to pursue the dreams of their choice. These valuable employees work to ensure that every function of our organization, whether instruction, administration, or operations remains elite," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "They are great teammates who promote teamwork, embrace learning for personal growth and improvement, lead others with by bringing encouragement and positive influence, and embrace our work around service to students. Thanks to each one for their hard work, their commitment to others, and their big smiles that we depend on each day!"

HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Adline Griffin, Secretary A, APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center

Shirell Oatis-Honora, Secretary A, Donaldsonville High School

Sandra Webb, Secretary B, Dutchtown High School

Bevanne Ramirez, Career Coach, Early College Option

Holli Zeringue, Secretary B, East Ascension High School

Paula Gayden, Secretary B, St. Amant High School (DISTRICT WINNER)

MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Chelsea Ghere, Registration Clerk, Bluff Middle School

Desiree James, Secretary B, Central Middle School

Kim Tregre, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School

Tricia Bourgeois, Registration Clerk, Galvez Middle School

Jacquelyn Warren, Registration Clerk, Gonzales Middle School (DISTRICT WINNER)

Andrea Landry, Registration Clerk, Lowery Middle School

Bertha Lee, Food Service Technician, Prairieville Middle School

Andrea Oubre, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle School

PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Lakayla Washington, Paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start

Ora Spears, Registration Clerk, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Michelle Beasley, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School

Lauren Petho, Paraprofessional, Central Primary School

Shandreka Phillips, Paraprofessional, Donaldsonville Primary School

Trenell Knockum, Librarian's Aide, Duplessis Primary School

Stacy Allemand, Secretary A, Dutchtown Primary School

Virginia Arens, Registration Clerk, Galvez Primary School

Tamika Jackson, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School

Jamie Caronna, Paraprofessional, G.W. Carver Primary School

Sherri Stevens, Cafeteria Manager, Lake Elementary School

Sherri Villar, Secretary B, Lakeside Primary School (DISTRICT WINNER)

Katherine Richardson Cohn, Secretary B, Lowery Elementary School

Sandy Harvey, ISSP Aide, Oak Grove Primary School

Peggy Kern, Secretary B, Pecan Grove School

Trinette Belle, Facility Manager, Prairieville Primary School

Bonita Haydel, Paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary School

Dena Tripp, ISSP Aide, Spanish Lake Primary School

Tiffany Brignac, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School

Lon Jeanette Bowen, Librarian's Aide, Sugar Mill Primary School

Individual photos of the Support Personnel of the Year can be found at http://www.ascensionschools.org/spoy.