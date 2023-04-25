Ascension Public Schools honors Support Personnel of the Year for 2022-23
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2022-23.
The top employees were selected by their respective school peers. On April 25, all honorees will be recognized at 5:30 p.m. before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at Bluff Middle School, where the district will also recognize the following level winners: Lakeside Primary's Sherri Villar as Primary School Support Person of the Year, Gonzales Middle's Jacquelyn Warren as Middle School Support Person of the Year, and St. Amant High's Paula Gayden as the High School Support Person of the Year.
"Our support employees perform essential duties that contribute each and every day to our overall purpose of ensuring that students leave us one day, equipped to pursue the dreams of their choice. These valuable employees work to ensure that every function of our organization, whether instruction, administration, or operations remains elite," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "They are great teammates who promote teamwork, embrace learning for personal growth and improvement, lead others with by bringing encouragement and positive influence, and embrace our work around service to students. Thanks to each one for their hard work, their commitment to others, and their big smiles that we depend on each day!"
HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Adline Griffin, Secretary A, APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center
Shirell Oatis-Honora, Secretary A, Donaldsonville High School
Sandra Webb, Secretary B, Dutchtown High School
Bevanne Ramirez, Career Coach, Early College Option
Holli Zeringue, Secretary B, East Ascension High School
Paula Gayden, Secretary B, St. Amant High School (DISTRICT WINNER)
MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Chelsea Ghere, Registration Clerk, Bluff Middle School
Desiree James, Secretary B, Central Middle School
Kim Tregre, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School
Tricia Bourgeois, Registration Clerk, Galvez Middle School
Jacquelyn Warren, Registration Clerk, Gonzales Middle School (DISTRICT WINNER)
Andrea Landry, Registration Clerk, Lowery Middle School
Bertha Lee, Food Service Technician, Prairieville Middle School
Andrea Oubre, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle School
PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Lakayla Washington, Paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start
Ora Spears, Registration Clerk, Bluff Ridge Primary School
Michelle Beasley, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School
Lauren Petho, Paraprofessional, Central Primary School
Shandreka Phillips, Paraprofessional, Donaldsonville Primary School
Trenell Knockum, Librarian's Aide, Duplessis Primary School
Stacy Allemand, Secretary A, Dutchtown Primary School
Virginia Arens, Registration Clerk, Galvez Primary School
Tamika Jackson, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School
Jamie Caronna, Paraprofessional, G.W. Carver Primary School
Sherri Stevens, Cafeteria Manager, Lake Elementary School
Sherri Villar, Secretary B, Lakeside Primary School (DISTRICT WINNER)
Katherine Richardson Cohn, Secretary B, Lowery Elementary School
Sandy Harvey, ISSP Aide, Oak Grove Primary School
Peggy Kern, Secretary B, Pecan Grove School
Trinette Belle, Facility Manager, Prairieville Primary School
Bonita Haydel, Paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary School
Dena Tripp, ISSP Aide, Spanish Lake Primary School
Tiffany Brignac, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School
Lon Jeanette Bowen, Librarian's Aide, Sugar Mill Primary School
Individual photos of the Support Personnel of the Year can be found at http://www.ascensionschools.org/spoy.