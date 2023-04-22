Part of Hwy. 929 south of Parker Road to close three weeks

Staff Report

A part of Ascension Parish Hwy. 929 will be closed at a location 900 feet south of the intersection of Parker Road, beginning April 24 and continuing for three weeks, parish government announced.

The location is south of the Reese Lane and Quail Creek Avenue intersections.

The closure is needed to improve drainage at the Black Bayou Crossing under the road.

Traffic can detour the closure by using Parker Road, Hwy. 44, and Abby James Road.