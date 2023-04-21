Prairieville High School logos unveiled

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools unveiled the logos for the new Prairieville High School, which will open in the fall of 2024.

After gathering public input, the Ascension Parish School Board selected the colors (navy and green) and mascot (Hurricanes) for its newest high school, which is under construction, the district announced in a news release.

The district worked with Torch Creative to design and create professional logos unique to the school.

The custom-designed logos include a primary school logo and a secondary mascot logo, both featuring a unique hurricane design. Typically, logos are developed with the school principal but in order to incorporate branding into the design and construction of the new school the district moved forward under the leadership of the Director of Secondary Schools Carli Francois, Supervisor of Planning and Construction Jeff Parent, and Public Information Officer Jackie Tisdell. Further branding for the school including a school seal will be finalized after a principal is hired.

"The progress toward opening Prairieville High School is exciting to watch and be part of! We cannot wait to welcome the Hurricanes onto their brand new campus in Fall 2024, and these PVHS logos are just one of the many aspects that will help the principal, staff, students, and school community create a culture that ensures the success of our Hurricanes," stated Francois.

In order to create custom logos, Ascension Public Schools engaged the services of a nationally recognized graphic design firm that specializes in athletic logos. Founded in 2005 by Brad Bishop and Michael Thurman, Torch Creative is a Dallas, TX-based design studio with a heavy focus on branding, logo design and development, illustration, and typography design. Torch has worked with some of the top brands and organizations in the country, including LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Rice, Ohio State, Disney, Lucasfilm, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the NBA, and the NHL.

The primary school logo features a custom hurricane symbol embedded in the letter "P". The secondary mascot logo consists of the silhouette of a male figure with long hair blowing sideways with a custom capital letter P on the figure's chest, and holding a quindent in front of a custom hurricane symbol. The quindent is representative of Prairieville High School being the fifth high school in the Ascension Parish school district.

"Torch truly enjoyed working with Ascension Public Schools on the new Prairieville High School brand identity. We hope the logos will represent the successes and aspirations of many generations of Prairieville students," said Michael Thurman, co-owner of Torch Creative.

The new logos are trademark registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office and protected from unauthorized use in the categories of paper goods and printed matter, clothing, toys and sporting goods, and miscellaneous. Those wishing to use the logos must receive written permission from the school and district. This is an important measure to protect the school brand.

The Ascension Parish School Board is in the process of developing new feeder system attendance zones for the 2024-25 school year. Once draft plans are selected, input from the public will be sought before any final decisions are made. Tentative plans are for a survey in May and public meetings in June. The goal is to finalize attendance zones by December 2023.