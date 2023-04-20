New Ascension Parish Schools superintendent's contract approved

Staff Report

Incoming superintendent Edith Walker will earn about $209,000 per year in salary and benefits as the new Ascension Parish Public Schools leader.

During the April 18 meeting, the Ascension Parish School Board approved the contract for Walker, who will begin a three-year term July 1 following the end of current superintendent David Alexander's term.

Walker's contract includes additional pay based on her doctorate in education leadership. The contract also includes $800 a month for a vehicle expense allowance, among other benefits.

Walker, who has worked in Ascension Parish schools for 21 years, has served as the chief instructional director since 2020. A native of White Castle, she has been in education for a total of 25 years, including a stint as Dutchtown High School principal.

The district operates 32 schools with its fifth high school, Prairieville High School, scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

The parish's east side high schools include East Ascension in Gonzales, Dutchtown in Geismar, and St. Amant. Donaldsonville High School is located on the west side.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.