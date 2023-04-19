Ascension Parish detectives report arrests in murder of Darrow teenager

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man and a Darrow juvenile in connection with the murder of a teenager last month.

According to an APSO news release, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested 18-year-old Aaron Landry of Gonzales and an unidentified 17-year-old male from Darrow in relation to the homicide of 15-year-old Treylon Brown.

Both suspects were charged with principal to first-degree murder, principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded to a March 12 shooting along Hwy. 22 in Darrow, where deputies found Brown deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second juvenile was struck by gunfire. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for his injuries, deputies said.

During the investigation, detectives identified Landry and the juvenile as suspects and obtained a warrant for their arrest.

Landry was arrested at his residence and booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Jail.

The juvenile turned himself in accompanied by family. He was arrested and transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, which Ascension Parish uses on a contract basis since it does not have a juvenile detention center.

According to the release, detectives have arrested three suspects in the investigation.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested March 17 and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property.