Mike Anderson's to open third location in Prairieville

Staff Report

Mike Anderson's restaurant reportedly will open a new location in July at the former Sammy's Grill that was located along Airline Highway near Old Jefferson in Prairieville.

Baton Rouge television station WAFB first reported on the new location for the popular seafood restaurant, which has an established location along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales and another on W. Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge close to the LSU campus.

The Gonzales location is located at 1500 Hwy. 30 in the Clarion Inn, which is near Interstate 10.

Mike Anderson's was established in 1975, according to the restaurant's website.

Anderson was an All-American linebacker at LSU who was "literally not afraid to tackle anything, including the restaurant business," as included in the restaurant's story.