Ascension Parish Library hosts Tai Chi classes

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Library has teamed up with the Capitol Area Agency on Aging for an evidence-based fall prevention program for adults 60 and older.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention offers a gentle exercise option to help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. This series of one-hour classes are twice a week through June 7.

Endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arthritis Foundations around the world, Tai Chi is easy, enjoyable and safe for people with or without arthritis to learn. Medical studies have shown that the program can relieve pain for people with arthritis, improve their quality of life and prevent falls for older adults.

No prior experience is necessary. However, class size is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register and attend the 9 a.m. classes in Gonzales or (255) 622-3339 to register and attend the 11 a.m. classes in Galvez.

Louisiana Aquatic Education for Youth

It’s oh-fish-ial! Ascension Parish Library is hosting a Louisiana Aquatic Education Day for Youth in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

On Saturday, at the library in Gonzales, learn about what types of fish are in Louisiana, fishing tackle and how to tie knots. You’ll make fish prints and play a game to learn how to cast a fishing rod. Get schooled beginning at 9 a.m.

LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program

Many wild birds are found injured or fall out of nests and are abandoned by their parents yearly. The LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program saves, heals, releases and sometimes provides a home for animals that cannot be released.

Get a face-to-face view of hawks, owls, and other birds at 10 a.m. April 29 at the library in Galvez. Learn when to intervene in nature and what you can do to save these birds. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339.