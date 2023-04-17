Rep. Kathy Edmonston announced candidacy for re-election in District 88

Staff Report

Louisiana Rep. Kathy Edmonston, who represents the Ascension Parish area in District 88, announced her candidacy for re-election.

“It has been my honor to have served the citizens of Louisiana House District 88 in the Legislature for the last four years. During that time I have fought many battles to protect the freedom of my constituents, but the war is far from being won,” Edmonston stated in a news release.

“It is therefore, with anticipation, that I announce my candidacy for reelection as State Representative for District 88”.

Edmonston said her voting record reflects her commitment to conservative values and Louisiana-First principles. She said she is proud to announce that she is a founding member of the newly-formed Louisiana Freedom Caucus.

“I am pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. I support law enforcement and the oil and gas industry. I have authored many bills that protect individual rights against medical discrimination and tyrannical mandates.”

Prior to her service in the Legislature, Edmonston served on the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). Her motivation in running for BESE was to oppose the Common Core Standards / Curriculum.

She has received awards from multiple organizations for her conservative record, including: Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Louisiana Family Forum, Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group (LACAG), Citizens for a New Louisiana and The American Conservative Union Foundation, to name a few.

Edmonston said when re-elected, she will work to preserve Louisiana sovereignty against any unconstitutional overreach by the federal government.

“I pledge to continue my defense of Faith, Family and Freedom by sponsoring and supporting legislation that defends and protects all three”.

“As our Constitution and Founding Fathers intended it to be, together with the people of Louisiana I will work to protect their God-given rights and put the people, back in power. I look forward to the opportunity and honor to continue to fight for my constituents, their families, and our beloved Louisiana.”