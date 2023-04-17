Around Ascension Parish: Volunteers rescue baby ducks at Pelican Point

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department and the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the Pelican Point golf community to rescue seven baby ducks trapped in a storm drain.

One by one, the volunteer firefighters pulled the baby ducks out of the storm drain and reunited them with their mom, according to St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

"Thanks again to our Ascension Parish volunteers, they just keep serving and serving. Thanks again for your dedication to our community," LeBlanc stated.

Substitute bus drivers needed

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

The schedule will be April 24-28 and May 1 from 5-9 p.m. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 W. Orice Roth, Gonzales.

Call the APSB Transportation Department at (225) 391-7344 and give information to Kindera Hilliard.

Ascension Parish assists Rolling Fork

A group from Ascension Parish went to Rolling Fork, Mississippi for several days to help with the tornado recovery effort.

The team served meals to hundreds of residents in the area, according to a parish government social media post.

