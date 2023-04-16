Lane closure scheduled April 18-24 for Airline Highway north of Hwy. 621

Staff Report

There will be a northbound lane closure on Airline Highway around a half a mile north of Hwy. 621 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 18-24, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure is necessary to perform a storm drain installation in the median at 14215 Airline Highway.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," a spokesperson stated in the news release.