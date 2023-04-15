Troopers investigate two separate fatal crashes in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two separate fatal crashes April 14 in the Donaldsonville and Prairieville areas.

According to an LSP news release, troopers investigated a fatal crash just before 6 p.m. along Hwy. 1 at the intersection of Hwy. 943, which is near the Assumption Parish line on the west side of the parish.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Charidy Dunbar of Gonzales.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dunbar, in a 2022 Nissan Sentra, was westbound on Hwy. 943. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan approached the intersection of Hwy. 943 and Hwy. 1 and failed to stop at the stop sign.

At the same time, a 2015 Porsche Macan was northbound on Hwy. 1 approaching the intersection with Hwy. 943. The Nissan entered directly into the path of the Porsche. The Porsche struck the driver side of the Nissan.

After the initial impact, the Nissan traveled off the roadway and overturned. At that time, a 2006 Toyota Highlander was southbound on Hwy. 1 preparing to make a left turn onto Hwy. 943. After the Porsche impacted the Nissan, the Porsche then struck the Toyota.

Troopers reported Dunbar was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Dunbar was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A juvenile passenger in the Nissan was also unrestrained and suffered moderate injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital.

Both the driver of the Porsche and Toyota, as well as a passenger in the Toyota, were all properly restrained and uninjured as a result of the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from all drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In a separate crash just after 10 p.m. in the Prairieville area, troopers investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Hwy. 73.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Evan Newman of Baton Rouge.

According to troopers, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Newman, in a 2006 Nissan Titan, was westbound on Interstate 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off of the roadway and struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, the Nissan then struck a tree.

Newman was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Newman was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Newman for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The release added that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

