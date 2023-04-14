23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for March 27-31

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas from March 27-31.

Ascension Parish:

Jacob Babin, 14122 Poes Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Rape. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Jodi Loyd, 77 Bethel Rd. Deville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jamon Herbert, 179 Violet St. Thibodaux, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Public Intimidation (4 counts), and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Tiffany Robinson, 1200 Louise St. Thibodaux, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Lisa Samuels, 1414 Concetta St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 51, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for a period of 15 years and surrender her teacher’s certification.

Phillip Johnson, 1980 Longview Rd. Paulina, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Resisting an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.