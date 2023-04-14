23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for March 20-24

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas from March 20-24.

Ascension Parish:

Jaiyan Alexander, 2211 South Ringer Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 ½ years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 5 ½ years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Curtis Boudreaux, 11248 Emerson Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $740, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kyle Burdiss, 36612 Pookey Ln. Prairieville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jeremy Godchaux, 14086 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Glen Keating, 45047 Stringer Bridge Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Noah Valon, 13132 George Rouyea Rd. Gonzales, LA., pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Falcon Mire. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Owen Rae, 5111 Chambord Dr. Greenwell Springs, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Destin Fife, 42115 Rudy Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Flight from an Officer and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Blake Gauthier, 40215 Maddie Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Cyberstalking and was sentenced to 1 year in parish jail with credit for time served.

Tremaine Brown, 812 Railroad Ave. Donaldsonville, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Intimidating a Witness. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

James Green, 3042 Brasset Rd. Donaldsonville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Michael Nells, 312 Willoedale Dr. Gray, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Demone Richard, 104 Grisaffe Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 ½ years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 6 ½ years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Brandon Steele, 6053 Bayou Black Dr. Gibson, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jamal Starks, 117 Violet St. Thibodaux, LA., age 26, pled guilty to 3 rd Degree Rape and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The defendant was sentenced to 6 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for a period of 25 years.

Degree Rape and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The defendant was sentenced to 6 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for a period of 25 years. Savanna White, 6094 N Bayou Black Dr. Gibson, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kentrell Sanders, 706 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Kierra Moody, 21403 Judge Becnel Lane Vacherie, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Simple Arson and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Rance Mitchell, 118 Oak Ridge Ave. Donaldsonville, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Obstruction of Justice, and Transactions Involving Drug Offenses. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Kierastin Porch, 11528 Old Hammond Hwy Baton Rouge, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of Firearms (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Quenton Joseph, 2288 Church St. Vacherie, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

David Laury, 136 N Colonial St. Gramercy, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. The defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for a period of 15 years.

George Oubre, 29350 Hwy 20 Vacherie, LA., age 63, pled guilty to Pornography Involving Juveniles (20 counts). Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.