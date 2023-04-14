23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for April 3-7

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas from April 3-7.

Ascension Parish:

Hayden Bergeron, 17220 Parker Heights Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts) and Forgery of a Motor Vehicle Inspection Certificate. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jaclyn Bradley, 45291 John Sheets Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Marvin Darby, 43334 Hwy 621 Gonzales, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jared Fobbs, 3135 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Keshon Jones, 8215 Mill St. St. James, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Akil Miller, 2830 Dryades St. New Orleans, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Lakeisha Pruett, 6140 Panama Rd. Sorrento, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Devin Braud, 17387 Hwy 933 Prairieville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ruben Jackson, 5030 Brown St. Darrow, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Adam Walker, 125 Coleman St. Napoleonville, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Craig Businelle Jr., 111 Mercury St. Pierre Part, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Bradley Reeves, 225 Carolynn Dr. Denham Springs, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Tonya Conner, 137 Derrick St. Pierre Part, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Darrell Harris, 150 Pecan St. Napoleonville, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Ian Talbot, 365 Hwy 401 Napoleonville, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm and Theft Valued Over $750, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Shannon Winslow, 247 Hwy 1014 Labadieville, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Donovan Daggs, 128 Bertrand St. Napoleonville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Dawayne Harris, 150 Pecan St. Napoleonville, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Prohibition on Possession of a Firearm by Person against whom a Protective Order is issued, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Logan Dubois, 416 Bayou Dr. Pierre Part, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.