23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for April 10-14

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas from April 10-14.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

Francois Charles, 23126 Pine St. Vacherie, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Obscenity and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.