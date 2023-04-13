Road work continues on Cannon Road from Hwy. 44 to Roddy Road

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government announced road work will continue along Cannon Road from Hwy. 44 to Roddy Road over the next few days.

There will be a moving lane closure as the contractor puts a final layer of asphalt concrete on the roadway, accoriding to parish government. Traffic can still pass on one lane with the help of flaggers.

"Please exercise caution when passing through the construction zone, and be attentive to the flaggers' instructions. There will be on-site workers, so your patience is greatly appreciated during this time. Let's all stay safe and ensure a smooth operation," a spokesperson stated in a social media post.