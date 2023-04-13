Ascension Credit Union opens Prairieville branch, the third parish location

Staff Report

Ascension Credit Union, whose corporate office is located at 2430 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales, announced the opening of the new Prairieville branch located at 16159 Highway 73 in Prairieville.

ACU now has three locations in Ascension Parish: the Donaldsonville branch, located at 2256 Highway 70, which opened just one year ago, and the Gonzales main office.

“We have a commitment to our Ascension Parish communities, and we are proud of the relationships made throughout the years," President and CEO Lloyd Cockerham said.

The Prairieville branch will be providing members and residents with access to financial services including a five-lane drive through, shared-branching services, and 24-hour ATM access.

According to a news release, the credit union has surpassed the $100 million mark in assets. In the opening weeks of the Prairieville location, more than 150 new member accounted totaled $7 million in deposits and $1.25 million in loans.