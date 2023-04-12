Gonzales City Council adopts ordinance allowing golf carts in designated areas

Staff Report

The Gonzales City Council approved an ordinance that allows the operation of golf carts on city streets in areas designated through planning and zoning as traditional neighborhood developments and planned unit developments.

According to the ordinance presented during the April 10 meeting, a golf cart is defined as an electric four-wheeled vehicle intended for off-road use where the maximum speed is 25 miles per hour.

Any golf cart operated on city streets must be registered with the state and have minimum liability insurance.

In other matters during the meeting:

The council tabled an agreement between the city and Conway Development, LLC and Conway Property Owners Association, Inc. providing for the operation of a supplemental drainage pumping station system. During the public comment period, eight Gonzales citizens expressed their opposition to the cooperative endeavor agreement.

The council approved an ordinance amending the building code on approved materials for securing buildings unoccupied for 60 days or more.

Council members voted to amend the code of ordinances prohibiting the sale of kratom.

The council approved a permit request from Angela LaFleur on behalf of Tanger Outlets, 2100 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales, for an event June 3, June 10, June 17, and June 24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. that will include five to seven food trucks.

The council also approved a special event permit request for Casa Maria Mexican Grill to hold a Cinco de Mayo event May 5 from 5-11 p.m. at the restaurant located at 1210 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales.

