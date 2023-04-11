CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Crawfish festival scheduled for Gonzales

The Dreams Come True South Louisiana Crawfish Festival will be April 15 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5 per person. Children ages 12 years old and under get in free.

The event will include cookoffs, a car show, crafts booths, and live music.

Bands include Na-Na-Sha, the Eddie Smith Band, and Night Train.

All proceeds will go to Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

Church celebrates 250 years

Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 719 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville, will celebrate its 250th anniversary April 15 at 4 p.m.

Teacher job fair scheduled

Ascension Public Schools will hold a job fair April 19 to hire teaching positions across the district for the 2023-24 school year.

The event will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bluff Road Middle School Cafetorium, 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville, LA 70769.

Among the open positions are eligible placements at Donaldsonville schools for qualified teachers to earn $10,000 above base pay.

Trash Bash scheduled for April 22

The Ascension Parish Trash Bash will be April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Areas of cleanup will be Veteran's Park (meet at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales on S. Irma Blvd.), Hwy. 1 (meet at DPW West on D. Thibaut Dr. in Donaldsonville), Edenborne Pkwy. (meet at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center), and Parker Road (meet at Prairieville Primary on Hwy. 929).

Lunch will be provided. Updates and links to volunteer can be found at the Keep Ascension Beautiful Facebook page.

Donaldsonville live music events set

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at Crescent Park event schedule continues for the 2023 season.

Weather permitting, the events include:

May 6 - Artemis (6-9 p.m.)

June 3 - Don Rich and the Don Rich Band (6-9 p.m.)

July 3 - Da Mellow Band (7-10 p.m.)

Lawn chairs, food, and beverages (no glass containers) can be brought to the park.

Margaritas & Mimosas event planned for May 6

The Noel Family Distillery will present Margaritas & Mimosas on the Mississippi from 2-9 p.m. May 6 at Crescent Park.

Music will be provided by Artemis.

Proceeds will benefit the Donaldsonville Elks.

Donaldsonville Festa Italiana set for May 19-20

The Donaldsonville Festa Italiana will be May 19-20 at Louisiana Square.

The May 19 schedule from 6-9 p.m. includes music by DJ Up All Night and the cookoff team meeting.

The next day, the schedule will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m., kicking off with the cookoff competition and the car show.

Music for May 20 will begin at noon with the Justin Cornett Band. After awards at 2 p.m., music by Michela Musolino will be 3-5 p.m.

Car show, cruise set for May 20

The Classic Cars on the Square car show and cruise on Railroad Avenue will be May 20 in Donaldsonville.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Louisiana Square.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Memorial Day event scheduled for May 29

A Memorial Day event will be May 29 at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.

It will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade from City Hall, followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m.

The event will be presented by the American Legion Post 98 and VFW Post 3766.

Juneteenth Festival set for June 17

The City of Donaldsonville’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held at Louisiana Square June 17.

The event features live music, food, and a health fair.

More information can be found on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.