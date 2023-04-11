Around Ascension Parish: Gonzales recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

The City of Gonzales proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the city council were joined by Child Advocacy Services supervisor Rachel Hester and CAC forensic interviewer Amy Onxley during the April 10 meeting.

Dispatchers honored

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office recognized the critical role of its Public Safety Telecommunicators, commonly known as dispatchers, during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

APSO dispatchers answer calls and direct first responders when citizens are in need of emergency services.

"Through their dedication, compassion, understanding and skill, our telecommunicators ensure citizens get the help they need, when they need it," an APSO Facebook post stated.

Supplies sent to Mississippi

Ascension Parish Government highlighted the donations sent to Mississippi after communities were devastated by a tornado.

APSO and Volunteer Ascension partnered for the relief effort, collecting items at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales in recent days.

Drainage funding approved

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced approval of $3.1 million in funding toward the West Ascension drainage improvement project.

The mayor attended the legislative session in Baton Rouge along with several Ascension Parish representatives.

Earlier, Sullivan highlighted the total of $14 million in funding received for the city's natural gas infrastructure improvements.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter were among the officials to visit Donaldsonville to announce the grant.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.