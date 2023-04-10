Three people reportedly shot at Prairieville lounge

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported three people were struck by gunfire at a lounge in Prairieville.

According to multiple Baton Rouge area media reports, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza.

Deputies reportedly found shell casings and multiple vehicles stuck by gunfire in the parking lot, but all parties involved had dispersed from the scene.

According to the reports, detectives learned the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the lounge.

The three unidentified people struck by gunfire reportedly all had non-life-threatening injuries.