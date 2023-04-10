Ascension Parish recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government officials recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the April 6 council meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

Child Advocacy Services works to raise awareness about child abuse and engages the community in keeping children safe by placing blue pinwheels around the area to represent change for children.

During the meeting, Ascension Parish Council members and Parish President Clint Cointment posed for a photo with Stephanie Breeden, who serves as lead advocate supervisor for CASA.