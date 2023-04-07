Ascension Economic Development's Kate MacArthur among publication's Influential Women in Business

Staff Report

Kate MacArthur, who serves as president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp., was honored among the 2023 Influential Women in Business in Baton Rouge Business Report.

The publication described MacArthur as an economic development leader tied to $6.2 billion in projects and more than 500 new jobs for Ascension Parish.

She will be among nine women from the Capital area honored May 16.

Ascension Parish Government's Facebook page also highlighted MacArthur's outstanding work.

"In 2022 alone, she helped attract more than $18 billion in investment dollars and $90 million in permanent payroll," the post stated. "Under her leadership, AEDC has continued efforts to market the 17,000 acres RiverPlex MegaPark in the Donaldsonville area. There have been two major feasibility announcements that bring a potential $12 billion investment and 450+ jobs to the area."