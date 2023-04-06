Suspect reportedly taken into custody after Prairieville shooting

Staff Report

A man reportedly was left in critical condition and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Prairieville the morning of April 6.

Early details were limited as Baton Rouge area media outlets reported the shooting happened at Hwy. 42 and Airline Highway.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Hannah Q Smokehouse, which is a chain restaurant located in a commercial strip on the west side of Airline Highway.

According to an APSO news release, deputies responded to the shooting around 8:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tristin Trigg-Williams, 22, of Prairieville was identified as the suspect. He reportedly remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, detectives said both men were employees of the restaurant and had been in an altercation.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.