CASA Advocate Supervisor position available in Ascension Parish
Child Advocacy Services is seeking a full-time CASA Advocate Supervisor to serve the Ascension Parish region to train, recruit, and supervise volunteers to advocate for children as they navigate through the judicial system to a safe and permanent home.
Applicant must possess excellent relational skills. Position includes educating community partners, leading volunteers, and presenting to diverse groups.
The applicant must be able to work with a team to support community volunteers in their services for children.
A BA/BS preferred or equivalent experience is required. The candidate should have at least two years social services experience.
Submit resume and references by email to lpenn@childadv.net. No phone calls accepted. Submit all applications by April 28.
For more information on CASA, see www.childadv.net.