CASA Advocate Supervisor position available in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Child Advocacy Services is seeking a full-time CASA Advocate Supervisor to serve the Ascension Parish region to train, recruit, and supervise volunteers to advocate for children as they navigate through the judicial system to a safe and permanent home.

Applicant must possess excellent relational skills. Position includes educating community partners, leading volunteers, and presenting to diverse groups.

The applicant must be able to work with a team to support community volunteers in their services for children.

A BA/BS preferred or equivalent experience is required. The candidate should have at least two years social services experience.

Submit resume and references by email to lpenn@childadv.net. No phone calls accepted. Submit all applications by April 28.

For more information on CASA, see www.childadv.net.