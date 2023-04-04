Rep. Troy Carter presents $4 million check for Donaldsonville natural gas improvements

U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) joined area officials April 4 to announce $4 million in funding to kickoff the first phase of improvements to the City of Donaldsonville natural gas system.

After the first phase of improvements, the Ascension Parish westbank city expects to move forward with fully replacing the pipes to protect from potential gas leaks.

State Sen. Ed Price, state Rep. Ken Brass, Donaldsonville City Council members Michael Sullivan, Lauthaught Delaney, Raymond Aucoin, and Reginald Francis, and Baton Rouge television media, were in attendance as Carter presented the check to Mayor Leroy Sullivan.

Carter recalled how he was campaigning for office when Sullivan told him about the natural gas system needs of the city. He said he never forgets about the small towns of America while serving in Washington, D.C.

He also referred to the $4 million as a down payment, hinting at more funding on the way.

Carter represents Louisiana's 2nd congressional district, which is the only Democratic district in the state. It contains parts of the New Orleans area and spans west and north to the Baton Rouge area.

