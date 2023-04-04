Ascension Parish School Board selects Edith Walker as new superintendent

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend an offer of employment to Edith Walker, Ed.D. to serve as Superintendent of Schools effective July 1.

According to a news release, the decision followed interviews of Walker and Ernest "Buddy" Reed, Jr. Walker's appointment as superintendent is pending contract approval, which is expected at the next school board meeting on April 18.

"Dr. Walker has a proven track record with 21 years as an effective leader in our school system," said Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. "I am excited to see the vision she will bring to our district as the superintendent."

"Everywhere I have been asked to go and lead, we've seen change and improvement. This is not a district that needs to be reformed. This is a district where we can expand the things we are currently doing in order to have a positive impact on our students," said Walker. "Before you stands someone who knows our schools, who knows our principals, who knows our teachers, and who understands our students; and that is why I will be an effective superintendent."

Walker, Ed.D. is the Chief Instructional Director for Ascension Public Schools, a position she has held since 2020. She leads the district's Instructional Team which oversees Pre-K through 12 education.

A native of White Castle, Dr. Walker is a 25-year veteran educator with 21 years working in Ascension Parish. She began as an English teacher before serving as a counselor and Assistant Principal at St. Amant High School. She moved to Dutchtown High School to serve as Associate Principal and then led the school as Principal from 2011-2014. Walker served as an Instructional Supervisor for the district before becoming Director of Middle Schools in 2016.

During her public interview, Walker spoke about the importance of community relations, teacher recruitment and retention, and a long-term vision for the district. "Forming relationships takes three things: communication, setting a vision, and actions with integrity," said Walker. "You have to communicate with those who serve our district, you have to agree on a joint vision for our students, and there must be follow through. If I say it, I am going to do it."

Walker's vision for Ascension Public Schools includes the following:

Expanding relationships with governmental, business, and industry leaders;

Creating a teacher and student advisory committee;

Implementing more robust support for struggling students;

Providing professional development and services to support the mental well-being of students;

Improving the teacher salary to be competitive with the top 5 districts in the state of Louisiana;

Considering the addition of administrators where schools exceed 800 students in primary and middle schools; and

Expanding and aligning K-12 STEM pathways to better prepare students for STEM-related job opportunities.

Walker holds multiple degrees from Louisiana State University including a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing, a master's degree in counseling and administration, and an Educational Specialist degree in adolescent counseling. She also earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She is married to Kendrick Walker, and they have a daughter, Kennedi.