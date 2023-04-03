Ascension Parish Government offices alter hours for Easter week

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government offices will alter the regular hours in observance of Easter during the week of April 3-6.

Some departments will close an hour early each of the days, according to a parish news release.

Others will close two hours early, such as DPW east and west, recreation, maintenance, the animal shelter, and utilities billing.

All offices will close April 7.

The utilities department will operate from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.