APSO investigation reportedly involves hidden camera incident at Galvez Middle School

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly has been investigating a hidden camera used to take photos of students without their knowledge on the Galvez Middle School campus.

Baton Rouge television stations WAFB and WBRZ reported a letter was sent to parents and guardians about the matter.

APSO arrested a juvenile male and charged him with video voyeurism, according to WBRZ's report.

WAFB shared a letter released by the school's principal, which stated the incident involved images taken of students without their knowledge.

"As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we immediately contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office so that they could begin an investigation. In cooperation with law enforcement, I personally contacted the parents of any students identified as being involved," Principal Shelley Farmer stated in the letter.

"We recognize your desire to be informed, but please understand our efforts are focused on assisting law enforcement and protecting all involved. If information becomes available that can be released without compromising the investigation or student privacy, we will certainly communicate that with you."