St. Amant suspect arrested on charges related to October fatal shooting in Prairieville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced a 20-year-old suspect turned himself in after detectives obtained an arrest warrant in connection with an October 2022 fatal shooting in Prairieville.

Kayden Joseph Killian was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana.

According to a news release, deputies responded to reports of shooting Oct. 25, 2022 at a residence on John Broussard Road in Praireville.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found 19-year-old Travis Richardson Jr. dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A vehicle reportedly was found traveling away from the scene that had been struck by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle was Killain, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Killian and Richardson conspired the previous day to rob a male at the residence where the shooting occurred.

Killian and Richardson traveled in a vehicle together to the residence and attempted to carry out the robbery, deputies said.

During that time, the targeted subject opened fire at Richardson, who was also carrying a firearm, according to the release.

The subject also reportedly fired several gunshots at Killian before he fled the scene.

Detectives have interviewed the subject regarding the shooting and he has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal carry of weapons, the release stated.