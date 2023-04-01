Ascension Public Schools renews $10,000 teacher pay incentive, teacher job fair set for April 19

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will hold a job fair April 19 to hire teaching positions across the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Among the open positions are eligible placements at Donaldsonville schools for qualified teachers to earn $10,000 above base pay.

"Ascension loves teachers! That's the message we want future employees to know," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This is a great place to work because we invest in your success through classroom support, top-notch technology, performance pay, excellent health benefits, and continuing education. All of these investments are made possible through the outstanding support of the Ascension Parish community because we achieve success together!"

WHAT: Ascension Public Schools Teacher Job Fair

WHEN: 4:30-7 p.m., April 19

WHERE: Bluff Middle School Cafetorium, 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville, LA 70769

Ascension Public Schools invests in the success of its teachers through a multi-tiered teacher support structure including teacher coaches, mentor teachers, and master teachers. In addition, cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities enhance the teaching environment.

Teacher pay

The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $48,783 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,100 in performance pay, annually. In addition, qualified teachers who work in Donaldsonville schools are eligible to earn up to $10,000 in supplemental pay.

The Donaldsonville supplemental pay was first initiated for the current 2022-23 school year and attracted 10 in-parish transfers and 19 new hires from other districts including Assumption, Bossier, IDEA Charter, East Carroll, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, and a district in Mississippi.

Michelin Bertin, Ascension's 2020 district middle school teacher of the year, transferred from Prairieville Middle to Lowery Middle this year. Bertin said the supplemental pay incentive brought her out of her comfort zone to explore growing as a teacher, thus growing students.

"Birth (2006) states that 'when teachers are not learning, students are not growing.' This has been a phenomenal experience for me to not only learn and fill my toolbox with more best practices that impact our students, but it has also allowed me to grow as a leader in Ascension Parish," said Bertin.

Tuition exemption

Ascension Public Schools invests in the education of its teachers through professional development and a robust tuition exemption program. Eligible teachers can qualify for up to 6 hours of covered tuition per semester (9 hours in the summer) as they pursue advanced degrees to enhance their future as educators or instructional leaders.

Benefits

Employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with free employee dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana and free $50,000 life insurance coverage. In fact, Ascension employees have one of the lowest PPO healthcare costs in the surrounding parishes starting at just $41 per month.

Technology

Ascension Public Schools has a dedicated millage for technology that generates $13 million each year. Thanks to the generous support of Ascension Parish taxpayers, our district has a computing device for every Pre-K through 12th-grade student. Every teacher has a laptop computer, a classroom printer, a document camera, a 75" active panel smart board, and access to the latest teaching software applications.

Facilities

Ascension Parish has a dedicated millage to fund construction projects for its public schools. As the district has grown an average of 300 students per year for the last 15 years, there has been a consistent need to build new schools and renovate existing facilities. In 2016 and 2020, voters approved the extension of the 15.08 millage to generate $120 million and $140 million, respectively, in construction projects. These have included opening Bullion Primary in 2019, Bluff Middle and Bluff Ridge Primary in 2020, and Sugar Mill Primary in 2021. East Ascension High is undergoing a complete rebuild, and Prairieville High School is on schedule to open in the fall of 2024, which will create the fifth feeder system in the district. For a full list of construction projects, visit https://www.ascensionschools.org/about/departments/construction-department/2020-bond.

National award-winning teachers

Not only is Ascension Public Schools a great place to work, but it is also nationally recognized as one of the best! In 2022, the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching bestowed the prestigious District Award for Educator Effectiveness to Ascension Parish. This award is not given out each year and has only been awarded to five districts across the country. Three schools have earned the TAP Founder's Award, the highest honor bestowed to one school in the country by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, and earlier this year Lakeside Primary teacher Elise Frederic won the Milken Foundation Educator Award.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools and to learn about the benefits of teaching in Ascension, visit. AscensionSchools.org/Teach.