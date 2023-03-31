East Baton Rouge Parish population drops while Ascension, nearby parishes grow

Staff Report

A U.S. Census Bureau report estimates East Baton Rouge Parish lost 3,109 residents from mid-year 2021 to mid-year 2022 as neighboring parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area grew.

According to the report, Ascension Parish added 1,956 residents and Livingston Parish added 2,195 during the same period. West Baton Rouge Parish increased by 229 residents during the same time.

Ascension's total population climbed to an estimated 130,458, while Livingston's population went to 148,425. East Baton Rouge's total population declined to 450,544. Jefferson Parish had 425,884.

Louisiana had four of the ten counties/parishes nationwide with the largest percentage decline: St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne, Plaquemines, and St. Charles.

New Orleans also lost residents. In Orleans Parish, the population declined by 7,314 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022. Orleans totaled 369,749. Shreveport’s Caddo Parish lost 3,716.

Louisiana's total population estimate fell from 4.63 million in 2022 to 4.59 million.

The most populated county in the United States, Los Angeles County, California, had the largest population, decreasing by 90,704.

Maricopa County, Arizona, remained the largest-gaining county in the nation, adding nearly 57,000 residents. Harris County, Texas, home to Houston, followed with more than 45,000 new residents. Collin County, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas, ranked third.