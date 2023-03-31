APSO detectives searching for suspect in October fatal shooting in Prairieville

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old suspect in connection with an October 2022 fatal shooting in Prairieville.

According to a news release, Kayden Joseph Killian of St. Amant will be charged with second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting Oct. 25, 2022 at a residence on John Broussard Road in Prairieville.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found 19-year-old Travis Richardson Jr. dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A vehicle reportedly was found traveling away from the scene that had been struck by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle was Killain, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Killian and Richardson conspired the previous day to rob a male at the residence where the shooting occurred.

Killian and Richardson traveled in a vehicle together to the residence and attempted to carry out the robbery, deputies said.

During that time, the targeted subject allegedly opened fire at Richardson, who was also carrying a firearm. The subject also fired several gunshots at Killain before he fled the scene, depties said.

Detectives have interviewed the subject regarding the shooting and he does not face any charges at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with information that can help locate Killian or that could assist deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.