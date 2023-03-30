Graves announces $156 million for Louisiana coastal restoration, hurricane protection, flood control

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) announced that Louisiana and several parishes will receive $156,161,552 in the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act energy revenues which are awarded to the four Gulf offshore oil and gas-producing states.

In a news release, Graves stated he drafted and negotiated the law.

Louisiana invests the revenues from energy lease sales directly into coastal restoration, hurricane protection, and flood control projects, according to the Baton Rouge area representative.

These projects can result in lower flood insurance rates and safer communities, he stated.

"Since day one, the Biden Administration has promised to stop domestic energy production. And without the energy revenues, over time there will be no south Louisiana. There won’t be homes, schools, camps, or small businesses. Defunding resiliency is unacceptable. We’re excited that this important revenue stream will help the state and parishes implement the coastal master plan," he said.

Of the revenues, the State of Louisiana will receive $124,929,242 while the coastal parishes receive $31,232,310.

Parish disbursements in south Louisiana: