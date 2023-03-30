APSO searching for suspect in felony theft, endangering motorist

Staff Report

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 26-year-old Christopher Landon “Lando” Zachary.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued for the charges of resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and felony theft.

Deputies responded to reports of an off-road vehicle theft at a residence in Sorrento around 1:50 a.m. March 29.

According to a news release, deputies observed a truck matching the description of a suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver reportedly failed to comply and abandoned the vehicle after hitting a ditch.

Four people exited and fled on foot, deputies said.

Two of the subjects were immediately apprehended and identified as Sunny Lander, 21, of Denham Springs and Alayna Reach, 19, of Denham Springs.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of criminal trespass, felony theft, and resisting an officer.

Zachary and a fourth unidentified subject remain at large. Zachary is a known violent offender and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Zachary’s location or that could assist deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.