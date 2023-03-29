APSO: Two suspects wanted in shooting, armed robbery in Darrow

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced detectives are searching for Calvin Adams III of Convent Kevin Ross Jr. of Monroe in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in Darrow.

Both suspects will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, second-degree kidnapping, and criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity.

According to a news release, deputies responded to reports of a shooting March 27 around 9 a.m. in area of Galaxy Blvd. and Nepture Blvd. in Darrow.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found several shell casings and other evidence of a shooting.

Detectives assumed the investigation and learned that the two men were suspected of orchestrating a targeted attack on a male. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.