Louisiana Lottery: Sorrento store sold $50,000 Powerball ticket

Staff Report

The Louisiana Lottery announced a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at Rende's Quick Stop 5 in Sorrento.

The winning ticket was sold March 25 at the store located at 7337 John LeBlanc Blvd., near Interstate 10.

Another Ascension Parish store, Bellina's Grocery in Donaldsonville, sold a $100,000 winning Easy 5 ticket the same day, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

