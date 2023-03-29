Assessor awarded ninth certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting

Staff Report

The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office with their ninth Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting.

According to a news release, the award is presented to government organizations that demonstrate a high standard of financial reporting and transparency.

The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The award confirms that the financial statements presented by the Assessor’s Office meet the highest standards of transparency, accuracy, and completeness.

Ascension Parish Assessor M.J. “Mert” Smiley Jr. expressed his appreciation for the recognition.

“As assessor of Ascension Parish, it is imperative that we are completely transparent with our taxpayers’ hard-earned money. I am honored and thankful for my staff’s input to achieve this prestigious award from the GFOA. Our team has worked hard to ensure that our financial reporting is accurate, transparent, and accessible to the public. This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence and transparency in all aspects of our work,” Smiley said.

To be eligible for the certificate of achievement, a government organization must submit an application that demonstrates their compliance with the GFOA’s high standards for financial reporting. The application is then reviewed by a panel of independent auditors, who assess the organization’s financial statements for adherence to generally accepted accounting principles.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit organization that promotes excellence in government finance. The Association’s Certificate of Achievement program has been in place for over 75 years and has become a widely recognized standard of excellence in financial reporting.

The parish assessor’s office has been recognized with the award nine times, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to financial transparency and accountability dating back to 2013, the first year the assessor took office.