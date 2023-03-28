St. Amant man dies in two-vehicle crash

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 431 near Ruby Gonzales Lane in Ascension Parish early March 28.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 76-year-old Steven Delaune of St. Amant.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that Delaune was driving a 1992 Ford pickup when he turned left from a private driveway onto Hwy. 431. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was headed east on Hwy. 431 and struck the driver side of the Ford. The impact caused both vehicles to enter the westbound ditch.

Despite being properly restrained, Delaune was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor to moderate injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage motorists to always make safe choices while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always follow traffic laws and ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions such as the aforementioned can often be the difference between life and death.