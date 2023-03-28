Ascension Parish School Board to interview two superintendent candidates

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board voted during the March 28 meeting to invite Ernest "Buddy" Reed Jr. and Edith Walker to interview for Superintendent of Schools on April 4.

"We are excited about moving forward in the search process," stated Board President Taft Kleinpeter in a news release. "This is one of the biggest decisions our board makes, and we want to do our due diligence for the future of Ascension Public Schools."

Reed is retired from College Station Independent School District. His most recent position was Director of Athletics/Director of Fine Arts. He earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Walker is currently the Chief Instructional Director at Ascension Public Schools. She earned a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a specialist's degree from Louisiana State University. She also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Public candidate interviews will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 4 as part of a regular school board meeting. The meeting, which will take place in the Ascension Parish School Board Room in Donaldsonville, may also include executive session with each candidate. Following interviews, the board will deliberate and may appoint a new superintendent.